Donation

Kaliya, David, Benny and Caleb Carvalho donate items for the American Legion.

The Commerce Public Library is again participating in the annual American Legion comfort items drive through Oct 1. American Legion Post 93 and Post 56 will be delivering these items to the VA Medical Center and Fisher House in Augusta.

A list of items eligible for the drive can be found on the library’s Facebook page or patrons interested in helping have the option of picking up a list at the Commerce Public Library.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.