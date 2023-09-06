The Commerce Public Library is again participating in the annual American Legion comfort items drive through Oct 1. American Legion Post 93 and Post 56 will be delivering these items to the VA Medical Center and Fisher House in Augusta.
A list of items eligible for the drive can be found on the library’s Facebook page or patrons interested in helping have the option of picking up a list at the Commerce Public Library.
- In addition to Chromebooks, Launchpads are also now available for check out at the library. A Launchpad Reading Academy is a tablet-based reading system that helps kids learn to read. The tablet is loaded with storybooks, videos and apps and does not require WiFi. To learn more, visit the library.
- The library is holding a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on September 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To sign up, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor word: LIBRARY, or call 1-800-733-2767
- Book Vine will meet this Friday at 1 p.m. to discuss, The High Notes, by Danielle Steel. Those interested in participating are encouraged to pick up next month’s book, The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Murray. Large print options are available.
- New adult fiction now available include: Stephen King’s A Face In the Crowd, Karin Slaughter’s After That Night, Fern Michaels’ Rock Bottom, Heather Graham’s Cursed At Dawn, Mary Jo Putney’s Silver Lady, Preston Child’s Dead Mountain, Heather Webber’s At The Coffee Shop of Curiosities, Christina Lauren’s Love And Other Words, Lisa Jewel’s The Night She Disappeared, Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, and William R. Forstchen’s Five Years After.
- There are many new travel books in nonfiction including one on Scotland and others on train travel, RV adventures, camping or hiking with dogs in Georgia. “Come browse this section to plan your next trip,” advises Library Manager Angel Abounader. There are also several new biographies including The Prisoner by Hwang Sok-yong and In Order to Live by Yeonmi Park which is about a North Korean girl’s journey to freedom. Hwang Sok-Yong is said to be Korea’s most acclaimed novelist, and his book is described as a “sweeping account of modern Korean history and a vivid memoir of political persecution.”
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, Yoga 10:30 a.m. and Chair Yoga 1 p.m.; Tuesday, Seasons of Song 4 p.m. (sign ups required); Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Knitting for Kids 1:30-3:30 p.m., Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., and Yoga at 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.