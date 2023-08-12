Commerce Public Library Manager Angel Abounader has announced that four children in the summer reading program won raffle tickets to Funopolis while 25 children received Subway coupons. In addition, eight adults won prizes donated by local businesses for their summer reading.
There are three reading programs still underway, though. Wrapped Up In Reading for the Carlos Museum continues until September, while Disney on Ice and Monster Jam are both promoting their programs in September by encouraging children to continue reading. Check at the desk for information on any of these programs. There is a display of Disney books, but children may read any books for both the Disney and Monster Jam offerings. Books encouraged by the Carlos Museum are also on display.
The Children's Tower has a new story walk. The story is Owen by Kevin Henkes, and there is a creative art activity that ties into the story available for the children who are interested.
- Regular library programs are continuing as listed at the end of this article, including Knitting for Kids from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Thursdays. There will also be a program on retirement planning on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m.
- The Book Vine will be meeting on Friday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. The book being discussed this month will be A Painted House by John Grisham.
- New adult fiction now available include: Maggie Miller's Gulf Coast Wedding, Sharon Sala's Last Rites, Colleen Hoover's Layla, Laura Childs' Honey Drop Dead, Lisa Black's What Harms You, Phillip Fracassi's Boys In The Valley and Make Maden's Fire Strike.
- New nonfiction include: Tent Life, The Answer to Anxiety, Georgia's Land of the Golden Isles, Mountain Brew and 3 by Anthony William, the podcaster known as the "Medical Medium." His books are about cleanses that can heal, life changing foods and secrets behind chronic illnesses.
- There are also over 50 books on social and emotional learning that have been made available on Libby as simultaneous use until June of 2025. These books are on subjects such as speaking with confidence, collaborating and being helpful to others.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Knitting for Kids 1:30-3:30 p.m., Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m., Chess at 6 p.m. through the month of August and Retirement Planning at 6 p.m.; Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine at 1 p.m.; and Saturday, LEGO club 12-2 p.m.
