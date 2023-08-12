Craft

Brooks Roberts is proud of the craft he made at the Commerce library.

Commerce Public Library Manager Angel Abounader has announced that four children in the summer reading program won raffle tickets to Funopolis while 25 children received Subway coupons. In addition, eight adults won prizes donated by local businesses for their summer reading.

There are three reading programs still underway, though. Wrapped Up In Reading for the Carlos Museum continues until September, while Disney on Ice and Monster Jam are both promoting their programs in September by encouraging children to continue reading. Check at the desk for information on any of these programs. There is a display of Disney books, but children may read any books for both the Disney and Monster Jam offerings. Books encouraged by the Carlos Museum are also on display.

