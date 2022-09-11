A few spots are still available in the Commerce Public Library's adult Paint and Chat program planned on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 1-3 p.m. To reserve a place, call the library at 706-335-5946.

The library also plans a new beginning computer class for patrons interested in learning about computers or for those wanting to update skills. It will be held on three consecutive Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. Patrons will need to call to reserve a place in this class.

