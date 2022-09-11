A few spots are still available in the Commerce Public Library's adult Paint and Chat program planned on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 1-3 p.m. To reserve a place, call the library at 706-335-5946.
The library also plans a new beginning computer class for patrons interested in learning about computers or for those wanting to update skills. It will be held on three consecutive Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. Patrons will need to call to reserve a place in this class.
- The library will host an Alzheimer's Awareness Program: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. "This is a great time for family and friends of loved ones to learn more about the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's, as well as the importance of early detection and the benefits of diagnosis," Library Manager Angel Abounader said.
- The Geocaching Puzzle Society will be meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library's auditorium. Those interested in this treasure hunting game that uses GPS are welcome to attend.
- Children's Librarian Brittney Warren is planning a special storytime during Commerce School's fall break the first week in October. She will be reading books and have activities about firemen in honor of fire safety that is usually celebrated the second week of October. More activities planned for fall break will be announced next week.
- New adult fiction titles now available include: Stephen King's Fairy Tale, Craig Johnson's Hell and Back, Iris Johansen's Captive, Stacy Abrams writing as Selena Montgomery's Rules of Engagement, and Mike Lupica's Robert B. Parker's Fallout.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 20, Alzeimer's Awareness Program 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Ms Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.