The Commerce Public Library will host a Library Block Party at Chaney Park on Thursday, June 17, from 4-7 p.m. Children and parents are invited to this drop-in event. There will be games, kona ice, hot dogs, the fire department to keep everyone cool with the water pumper truck, PuRL the Pop-up Rolling Library, free prizes and more. Chaney Park is located off Martin and Harper Street, near Ridgeway Road.
In other library news:
- PuRL, the Pop-up Rolling Library, will be at Spencer Park on Saturday morning, June 11, after the 5K Fun Run the Greatness.
- There are two new DVD's for children, Encanto and Luca. Older patrons may be interested in the whole collection of Perry Mason videos which have recently been added to the movie collection.
- Chess is now being held every Thursday during the summer. Beginners and experts are all welcome.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at noon; Tuesday, Keith Karnok's magic show at 11 a.m. and adult writers at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, family story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash from 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday, PuRL at Spencer Park in the morning.
