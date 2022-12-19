The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26 in celebration of Christmas. The library will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m. for regular hours.
- "Treat yourself this holiday season with audio books, movies, museum passes and discounts to other cultural attractions," said the Georgia Public Library System. Library cards give free access to books, movies and more. State Park passes are popular in Commerce, but it's also possible to learn a new language with a Georgia Library card through Mango, research family histories, take SAT practice tests and access free WiFi even in library parking lots.
- Join Brittney's Storytime Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for a New Year's Storytime celebration with songs, stories and a firework ring craft for kids.
- There are a few new adult fiction titles now available, including: M.C. Beaton's Devil's Delight, Kitty Zeldis' The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights, Louise Penny's A World of Curiosities, Cormac McCarthy's Stella Maris, Ethan Joella's A Quiet Life, and The Sorcerer of Pyongyang by Marcel Theroux. Also new is Africa Rising, edited by Sheree R. Thomas, described as 32 original science fiction and fantasy stories from Africa.
- Parents might be interested in Cooking with Kids by Brianne Grajkowski. There are also Korean webcomics new in young adult. These are in full color and in a variety of genres from romance to action. Also new in young adult is Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao that is on the New York TImes bestseller list and will soon be released as a movie.
- The Commerce Library staff wishes everyone, "a very wonderful Holiday Season. We have made so many new library friends this year and continue to bond with old ones. Thank you for a wonderful year and all your support. See you next year."
- Upcoming programs include: Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10:30 a.m. and storytime with Ms Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.