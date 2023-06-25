Korean culture program

Performers from the Korean Cultural Center entertained with dance, music and a hands-on workshop at the Commerce Public Library.

The Commerce Public Library will not host its morning story time on Wednesday, July 5. Instead, there will be a special Mermaid story time that afternoon at 4 p.m.

"In fact, there will be an actual mermaid so be sure to come observe this phenomenon," library leaders said.

