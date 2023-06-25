The Commerce Public Library will not host its morning story time on Wednesday, July 5. Instead, there will be a special Mermaid story time that afternoon at 4 p.m.
"In fact, there will be an actual mermaid so be sure to come observe this phenomenon," library leaders said.
In other Commerce library news:
- The library's annual Patriotic Program will kick-off Independence Day celebrations at Spencer Park on June 30 at 6 p.m. The Commerce library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in celebration of the fourth of July. The library will reopen on Wednesday (July 5) at 10 a.m. for regular hours.
- Members of the Hooks and Needles group that meets on Wednesday mornings throughout the year will be teaching their craft to children in a Knitting for Kids program to be held on Thursday, July 6, from 1-3 p.m.
- The adult writers group will meet in the Memorial Garden on July 4 at 10:30 a.m. since the library will be closed that day.
- Brittney Warren, the Children's Librarian, has announced that 84 book bags have already been given out in the summer reading program. That means those children have completed three bingos and are entered into a local raffle for tickets to Funopolis. There is still plenty of time for children to complete as many bingos as they choose.
- Families looking for last minute free fun should check out the library's partnership passes to places such as: The Chattahoochee Nature Center, Macon Museum, Atlanta Puppetry Arts Center, Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, Michael Carlos Museum, State Parks and more.
- New adult fiction now available include: Richard Ford's Be Mine and Mary Balogh's Remember Me.
- New nonfiction include: Watercolor for he Soul: Simple Painting Projects for Beginners to Calm, Sooth, and Inspire and How to Draw and Paint Landscapes: Techniques Materials and Demonstration.
- Upcoming events include: Saturday, July 1 - Family Lego 12-2 p.m.; Monday, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Mermaid story time at a special time, 4 p.m. There will not be a story time at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
