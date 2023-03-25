There will be many activities for children and families at the Commerce Public Library during spring break.
There will be a grow-your-own pet in-library craft while supplies last during that week. Seasons of Song begins on April 4 at 10:30 a.m. for children from ages 3 to 5. Registration is required for this program that will continue every Tuesday morning during April. Family storytime will be held during Children's Coordinator Brittney Warren's regular Wednesday program on April 5 at 10:30 a.m. Finally, magician and ventriloquist Keith Karnok will present a program on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m. The regular Baby and Me program, a calm lap sit and stay and play time, will finish out the week and will be held on Friday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m.
- Buzzie Bee and PURL will be participating in the Commerce City Easter Parade on Saturday, April 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All are invited to take part in the parade that will end on the grounds of the Commerce Baptist Church where an egg hunt will be held.
- New book displays are now ready in the Children's Library. One is full of Easter and spring books. Another is all about colors, and a third contains new juvenile nonfiction. Cat's Colors by Jane Cabrera is the storywalk now in the children's tower as well. Parents are encouraged to read along with children and then perhaps play color identification games.
- The Commerce Library's annual plant swap will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. This year, though, will also involve a plant propagation project that will be set up in the library's entrance beginning on Monday, April 10. Patrons are invited to pick up and/or drop off houseplant cuttings to root. The library will supply jars, rooting compound and instructions for successful rooting. All plants will later be available at the plant swap on Saturday, April 22.
- The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Electric Membership Corporations have been partnering to promote agricultural literacy by donating copies of the book "I Love Strawberries" to nearly 400 Georgia libraries. Jackson County libraries were included in this annual partnership.
- New adult fiction now available include: Harlan Coben's I Will Find You, J.A. Jance's Collateral Damage, Claire Keegan's Foster, Ali Hazelwood's Loathe to Love You, Sean Doolittle's Device Free Weekend, and Pam Jenoff's Code Name Sapphire.
- There are five new biographies or memoirs now on the shelves, including: Goldie Taylor's The Love You Save, Bryce Andrews' Holding Fire, Peggy Orenstein's Unraveling, Anne Glenconner's Whatever Next and Pamela Anderson's Love, Pamela. Also new in nonfiction are two books that might interest patrons planning gardens this year: Grow Great Vegetables in Georgia and Beekeeping for Beginners.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and family storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.