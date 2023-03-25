There will be many activities for children and families at the Commerce Public Library during spring break.

There will be a grow-your-own pet in-library craft while supplies last during that week. Seasons of Song begins on April 4 at 10:30 a.m. for children from ages 3 to 5. Registration is required for this program that will continue every Tuesday morning during April. Family storytime will be held during Children's Coordinator Brittney Warren's regular Wednesday program on April 5 at 10:30 a.m. Finally, magician and ventriloquist Keith Karnok will present a program on Thursday, April 6, at 11 a.m. The regular Baby and Me program, a calm lap sit and stay and play time, will finish out the week and will be held on Friday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m.

