The Commerce Public Library's annual plant swap will be on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until noon.
There will also be a plant propagation station set up in the library's entrance starting on Monday, April 10. There will be instructions and rooting compound available for patrons who are encouraged to bring in a houseplant cutting or small potted plant to swap or donate. For patrons who are donating, write the name of the plant, the vase number in which it is placed and the date it was donated in the notebook. For those who are swapping, write the date next to the plant being adopted, use a moistened paper towel as well as a plastic bag from the notebook pocket so the plant can be safely taken home.
In other news at the Commerce library:
- Children and adults alike often visit the aquarium while in the library. There are currently five fish with an ever-changing decor to match the season.
- The Commerce Library's adult book club, Book Vine, will be discussing Mary Higgins Clark's Mount Vernon Love Story. This was the writer's first novel and was first published in 1969. Clark became well-known as a mystery writer, but this first novel is the story of George Washington when he left the presidency and returned to Mt. Vernon with his wife, Martha.
- There is a new display of insect books surrounding a cage with praying mantis eggs. These interesting insects should be hatching soon.
- Family Lego Club continues on Saturday, April 8, from 12-2 p.m. There are large duplo blocks for younger children and regular lego pieces for older children to build with their parents.
- New adult fiction now available include: Lisa Scottoline's Loyalty, Robert Dugoni's Her Dearly Game, Fern Michaels' On the Line, Rita Mae Brown's Hiss and Tell, and William W. Johnstone's Desolation Creek.
- New in adult nonfiction is Living with Cancer: with Hope Amid the Uncertainty. Parents might be interested in checking out this children's nonfiction book: Dog Training for Kids. It is described as explaining "fun and easy ways to take care of your furry friend."
- Programs this week include: Monday, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday, April 8, Family Lego Club 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
