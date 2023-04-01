The Commerce Public Library's annual plant swap will be on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until noon.

There will also be a plant propagation station set up in the library's entrance starting on Monday, April 10. There will be instructions and rooting compound available for patrons who are encouraged to bring in a houseplant cutting or small potted plant to swap or donate. For patrons who are donating, write the name of the plant, the vase number in which it is placed and the date it was donated in the notebook. For those who are swapping, write the date next to the plant being adopted, use a moistened paper towel as well as a plastic bag from the notebook pocket so the plant can be safely taken home.

