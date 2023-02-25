A Seasons of Song children's music class will be held at the Commerce Public Library from Monday, March 13, to Friday, March 17, from 4-5 p.m. Evan Bush, Director of Youth Services with the Georgia Public Library, will lead a program for children ages 4 and 5 to help them develop early music and literacy skills.
"Studies show early music exposure equals early learning literacy," library leaders said. "Children will explore the expressive qualities of music in this free program using simple rhythm instruments, folk dancing, listening, singing, creating, moving and sharing stories."
Spaces will be limited, so stop by the library or call 706-335-5946 to register.
- New adult fiction now available include: Veronica Roth's Arch-Conspirator, Janet Daily's A Calder at Heart, Steve Berry's The Last Kingdom, James Patterson's 3 Days to Live, Charles Todd's The Cliff's Edge, David Weber's What Price Victory, and Cormac McCarthy's The Passenger.
- There are three new adult biographies, Misty Copeland's The Wind at My Back, Andrew Weiss' Accidental Czar about Vladimir Putin, and Lost and Found by Kathryn Schulz which includes reflections on grief.
- A new word processing class will be held on Thursdays, March 23 and 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Commerce Public Library. Patrons can sharpen existing word processing skills or add to skill sets in this free, two-day class. Seats are limited so call to sign up today at 706-335-5946. Learn how to create various types of professional looking documents such as letters, papers and flyers.
- The Diary Keepers by Nina Siegal which describes WW II in the Netherlands and In the Garden of the Righteous by Richard Hurowitz are two new nonfiction that might be very interesting to any patrons planning on attending the Holocaust program. The program will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. Historian and educator Patrice Weaver will be sharing the story of the hiding, escape and survival of Abraham and Blima Silverman in occupied Belgium during World War II.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, March 7, Adult Writers' Group 10:30 a.m. and Holocaust program 6 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m.; yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.