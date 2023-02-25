Baby and Me

Children participate in Friday's Baby and Me singing bear in a cave.

A Seasons of Song children's music class will be held at the Commerce Public Library from Monday, March 13, to Friday, March 17, from 4-5 p.m. Evan Bush, Director of Youth Services with the Georgia Public Library, will lead a program for children ages 4 and 5 to help them develop early music and literacy skills.

"Studies show early music exposure equals early learning literacy," library leaders said. "Children will explore the expressive qualities of music in this free program using simple rhythm instruments, folk dancing, listening, singing, creating, moving and sharing stories."

