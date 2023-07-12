Mermaid story time

Presley Smith is pictured with Magical Mermaid Kasey at storytime with a mermaid.

The Commerce Public Library has announced that the raffle for Funopolis tickets for children who completed 3 bingos will be held on Monday, July 17. Children’s Librarian Brittney Warren will be calling the lucky winners. Children who may have started late can continue working on their bingo cards through July 31, however they will not be eligible for the raffle held on July 17.

Adults who have been entered into raffle drawings for gifts donated by local businesses will be notified of their prizes starting on Friday, July 28.

