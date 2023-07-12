The Commerce Public Library has announced that the raffle for Funopolis tickets for children who completed 3 bingos will be held on Monday, July 17. Children’s Librarian Brittney Warren will be calling the lucky winners. Children who may have started late can continue working on their bingo cards through July 31, however they will not be eligible for the raffle held on July 17.
Adults who have been entered into raffle drawings for gifts donated by local businesses will be notified of their prizes starting on Friday, July 28.
In other news at the Commerce library:
- The Book Vine will be meeting on Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss The Maid by Nita Prose. It has been described as “smart, riveting and deliciously refreshing” by one reviewer. Another said, “The Maid will touch your heart in ways you could never expect. This is the smart, quirky, uplifting read we need.” Visitors are always welcome to come and listen or join in on the discussions.
- Special summer reading programs have ended but there is still time for children to get in a lot of reading before school starts on Friday, July 28.
- New adult fiction now available include: Lisa Jackson’s The Last Sinner and David Rosenfelt’s Flop Dead Gorgeous.
- Two new nonfiction that might be interesting to patrons interested in big projects for the summer are Backyard Sheds and Tiny Houses by Jay Shafer, and the Beginner’s Guide to Tiny Houses by Alexis Stephens. Another new nonfiction that is catalogued in Juvenile nonfiction is The Family Guide to Outdoor Adventures by Creek Stewart. Parents might find some suggestions for activities to close out the summer in Stewart’s book
- The Commerce library will be hosting an exhibit from The Breman Museum that will include Eighteen Artifacts, The Story of Jewish Atlanta. The exhibit will begin on Aug. 7 and continue until Sept. 9.
- Upcoming programs include: Saturday, LEGO Club 12-2 p.m.; Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Family Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.