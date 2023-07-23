Baby and Me

Caregivers and babies enjoying songs, stories and play time at Carolyn's Baby and Me, which meets every Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Commerce Public Library.

Summer reading is wrapping up at the Commerce Public Library. The library will hold its summer reading raffles soon. The adults' summer raffle will be held on Friday, July 28, for an opportunity to win a variety of items from local businesses. The children's raffle will be held on Monday, July 31, and children will have an opportunity to win Funopolis gift cards as well as Subway lunch gift cards, compliments of the Commerce Subway. 

In other library news:

