Summer reading is wrapping up at the Commerce Public Library. The library will hold its summer reading raffles soon. The adults' summer raffle will be held on Friday, July 28, for an opportunity to win a variety of items from local businesses. The children's raffle will be held on Monday, July 31, and children will have an opportunity to win Funopolis gift cards as well as Subway lunch gift cards, compliments of the Commerce Subway.
- The Athens Community Council on Aging will be at the Commerce Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) certified counselors will be available to answer Medicare questions and assist with savings program applications, plan comparisons and getting ready for Open Enrollment.
- The library will host a panel exhibit entitled: Eighteen Artifacts: Story of Jewish Atlanta, exploring history through artifacts, images and oral history. The exhibit will be at the library from August 7-September 9. This program is in partnership with the Breman Jewish History museum and the Georgia Public Library System. Also, for patrons interested in visiting the Breman Museum, the library has a family pass available for check out. All you need is an active library card. Ask your librarian for more details.
- Community members looking for ways to connect with friends or start a new hobby are encouraged to check out the library's monthly calendar. Regular programming includes Yoga, Adult Writer's group, Hooks and Needles knitters group, Book Vines book club and Beekeeper's Club. For children, there's Storytime with Brittney, Baby and Me, LEGO Club and Smash Brothers gaming.
- The next Beekeepers Club meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. The discussion will be about fall and winter preparation. For more information, call 770-654-4415.
- The adult writers group meets has its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m.
- New adult fiction now available include: T. Davis Bunn's Shell Beach, Rachel Hauck's The Best Summer of Our Lives, Jack Carr's Only The Dead, Emily Henry's Happy Place, Thao Thai's Banyan Moon, Alyssa Wees' Nocturne, and Chris Hauty's The Devil You Know. There are also two by RayAnne Thayne, The Cafe at The Beach and Summer at The Cape.
- New nonfiction include: Ordinary Women from Extraordinary Times by Roxanne Cibuzar, Children Under Fire by John W. Cox,The Legacy of Rome by Simon Elliott, Anselm Adams 400 Photographs, and James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life.
- There are 13 new young adult graphic novels, and younger readers might be interested in The One and Only Ruby by Katherine Applegate.
- Upcoming programs: Saturday, LEGO Club 12-2 p.m.; Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
