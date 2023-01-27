Commerce's Public Library will host a Valentine card drop-in craft on Feb. 8-11. For adults, the library is hosting a Paint and Chat on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 1-3 p.m. Be sure to sign up as registration is limited.
The library also plans a small reception for local artist Jennie Snare whose paintings are now on display in the library's auditorium. The date and time will be shared later.
- There will be a free AED/CPR class offered to community members on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. This class is sponsored by Piedmont Hospital and the American Heart Association. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to sign up as there is limited space.
- There will be a special family story time on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. This will be held during the regular storytime with Brittney that is always held on Wednesday mornings.
- Sherwood Anderson's Winesburg Ohio is new in adult fiction. It has been described as a "classic collection of short stories that illustrate the peculiarities of life in a small Midwest town at the turn of the Twentieth Century." There are also seven new DVD's now on the shelves, including Les Miserables and The Cider House Rules.
- New in nonfiction are Dried Flower Crafting, Activate Your Vagus Nerve, Blackout by Candace Owens and Terrence Smith's Four Wars, Five Presidents: A Reporter's Journey from Jerusalem to Saigon to the White House.
- Upcoming programs include Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
