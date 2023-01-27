Commerce's Public Library will host a Valentine card drop-in craft on Feb. 8-11. For adults, the library is hosting a Paint and Chat on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 1-3 p.m. Be sure to sign up as registration is limited.

The library also plans a small reception for local artist Jennie Snare whose paintings are now on display in the library's auditorium. The date and time will be shared later.

