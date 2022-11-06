The Commerce Public Library is hosting its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. The event is being held in partnership with American Legion: Luthi-Gillespie-Whitehead, post 93, in Commerce. Light refreshments will be served. There is still time to participate in the library's second annual Tree of Honor. Staff request that the community bring pictures of their loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Staff will make a copy of loved ones' photos and turn them into a patriotic ornament to go on the library's tree. The Tree of Honor will be on display now through December.
- A number of art pieces can be seen a the library. Local artist, Alita Meyers Dean, continues to beautify the library windows with festive artwork, said librarian Tami McClung. There is also a display of student fall and Veterans Day art. The week of Nov. 13, there will be Picasso-themed crafts available for patrons to do while visiting the library. There is also still time for adults to sign up for Paint and Chat. Classes are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 1-3 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call or stop by the library to sign-up.
- The East Jackson Comprehensive High School Robotics Club will be presenting an interactive program for children on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:45-5:15 p.m. Children and teens are encouraged to join in.
- The library will hold a Medicare Program on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. just in time for open enrollment. Patrons are encouraged to come learn about plan changes and ask questions.
- The library has many new displays including a variety of books celebrating veterans, Native American Heritage Month, Thanksgiving, art week and a collection of cookbooks.
- The library will be closed November 24-27.
- New adult fiction include: John Grisham's The Boys from Biloxi, William Kent Krueger's Fox Creek, Danielle Steel's The High Notes, Tracie Peterson's Under Starry Skies, Beverly Lewis' The Orchard, Catherine Stedman's The Family Game, Heather Graham's Voice of Fear, and Jason Rekulak's Hidden Pictures.
- Kelly Ripa's Live Wire, Hua Hsu's Stay True, James Patterson's Diana, William and Harry, and The Black Family's Guide to College Admission are new in nonfiction.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Veterans Celebration at 6 p.m., Teen Video Gaming-EJCHS Robotics Club Program 3:45-5:15 p.m. and Smash Bros 4-5:30 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine 1 p.m.
