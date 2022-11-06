The Commerce Public Library is hosting its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. The event is being held in partnership with American Legion: Luthi-Gillespie-Whitehead, post 93, in Commerce. Light refreshments will be served. There is still time to participate in the library's second annual Tree of Honor. Staff request that the community bring pictures of their loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Staff will make a copy of loved ones' photos and turn them into a patriotic ornament to go on the library's tree. The Tree of Honor will be on display now through December.

