During the last two weeks of October, the Commerce Public Library will be raffling the full set of seven Harry Potter novels for children, as well as another raffle for four books in the Game of Thrones series for adults. Tickets will be $1 each or six for $5 and will be available at the front desk. The raffle will take place during Boo Fest on October 27.
- Fall trees decorated with tissue paper leaves that children have been completing at the library will be on display in the Children's Library until the end of the month.
- There will be a Make-A-Monster program for all ages on Thursday, Oct. 20. Monster materials will be available all that day for patrons to make their own Mary Shelley inspired monster collage.
- Plans are being made for the Commerce Library's annual Boo Fest. It will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The highlights for this year are jugglers in the Memorial Garden, face painting, balloon twisting and various games and activities for children. Children 12 and under are encouraged to dress up and enjoy the fun.
- Patrons interested in attending the Hooks and Needles group that meet every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. might be interested in two new books that have recently been added to the shelves, library leaders said. A Beginner's Guide to Crochet and Super Easy Knitting for Beginners should help any patrons just starting out in this hobby.
- New adult fiction now available include: John Sandford's Righteous Prey, Sarah Morgan's Snowed in for Christmas, Elizabeth Stout's Lucy by the Sea, Fredrik Backman's The Winners and James Patterson's The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Merry Days of Christmas.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10:30 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; Fridays - Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine Book Club on Oct.21 at 1 p.m.
