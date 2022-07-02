Library patrons are reminded to pick up your prizes from the Commerce Public Library's summer reading program before Saturday, July 30. "Children at the Commerce library have read over 7,987 books and those numbers are still growing," said children's librarian Brittney Warren who also encourages children to "keep tracking your books and keep up the great work."
In other library news:
- The library continues to offer free lunches till the end of July to children 18 and under.
- Those who have completed the summer reading program at the library may now want to take the time to investigate the Michael C. Carlos Museum's "Wrapped Up in Reading" offerings. Children are asked to read five books from the Museum's list and then return their completed reading diary signed by a parent to the Museum by Sept. 1 in order to receive prizes. Free admission to the Museum will be given to those who return the completed diary in person. Those unable to come in person may email their diary to Alice Volger at mary.alice.vogler@emory.edu. Be sure to include an address where prizes may be sent. Many books on the reading list are available at the Commerce Library or through the PINES system; and some may be books children have already read, such as the Percy Jackson series.
- Hooks and Needles is now held four times each month. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for adults and the second and fourth for kids with their caregivers. This week's meeting will be on Wednesday, July 13. Manager Angel Abounader and library staff want to thank this group for the crochet octopus and whale keychains they have made as children's prizes for the summer reading program.
- The regular monthly Book Vine club will be meeting on Friday, July 13 at 1 p.m. The book for discussion this week is No Time Like The Future by Michael J. Fox.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at noon; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles at 10:30 a.m. and Family Story Time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash from 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, July 15, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine at 1 p.m.
