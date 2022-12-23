The Commerce Public Library will be closed for the New Year's holiday on Monday, Jan. 2, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m.
- The Commerce library's book club, The Book Vine, meets on the third Friday of each month at 1 p.m. Members are invited to suggest titles of books that might be interesting for discussion. One book is chosen for each month. Visitors are always welcome, and it is not necessary to have read the book.
- The adult writers' group will hold their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m.
- New adult fiction and nonfiction are always placed on the wooden shelves in the library's entrance. Patrons are invited to browse but are also welcome to put holds on books that might already be checked out. At present these titles are available in fiction: Sharon Sala's The Next Best Day, Jami Attenberg's All This Could Be Yours, Alex Reeve's THe Butcher of Berner Street, Oliver Blake's Alone With You in the Ether, Mercedes Lackey's Into the West, Julie Klassen's The Sisters of sea View, Catherine Ryan Htyde's So Long Chester Wheeler and Barbara Kingsolver's Demon Copperhead.
- New in nonfiction include: Houses That Can Save the World, The Time Crunched Cyclist by Chris Carmichael, Weightless by Evette Dionne, and Screaming onThe Inside by Jessica Grose. Adults might not think to pick up Dinosaur Therapy by James Stewart, but it is an international bestseller with cartoons for grown-ups. It is described as having dinosaur characters with questions around the meaning of life and mental health. It will probably be checked out already but can easily be put on hold.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, closed for New Years; Tuesday, adult writers 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 P.M. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me 10:30 a.m.
