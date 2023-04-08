Both Georgia Cities Week and National Library Week are celebrated the last week of April. In celebration of Georgia Cities Week, the Commerce Public Library will be participating in Touch-a-Truck at Commerce City Hall on Tuesday, April 25, from 5-7 p.m. Families with little ones will have the opportunity to explore vehicle from various departments including a firetruck, police car, tractors, PuRL the pop-up rolling library and more. Treats such as whistles, stickers, plastic hats, popcorn and Kona ice will also be available.
In conjunction with National Library Week and Georgia Cities Week, the library will have a book display featuring some of the city's employees' favorite books.
"Be sure to stop by the library in celebration of all the great things Georgia libraries are doing. Books are just the beginning," library leaders said.
In other news at the Commerce library:
- The library's annual plant swap will be on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until noon. There will also be a plant propagation station set up in the library's entrance starting on Monday, April 10. There will be instructions and rooting compound available for patrons who are encouraged to bring in a houseplant cutting or small potted plant to swap or donate. For patrons who are donating, write the name of the plant, the vase number in which it is placed and the date it was donated in the notebook. For those who are swapping, write the date next to the plant being adopted, use a moistened paper towel as well as a plastic bag from the notebook pocket so the plant can be safely taken home.
- Be sure to check out the Earth Day display, featuring information on the importance of recycling and stewardship to the community. The display also includes details on Keep Jackson County Beautiful's bi-annual clean up day, which will be April 15.
- New adult fiction include: Laurell K. Hamilton's Smolder, Jacqueline Winspear's The White Lady, James Patterson's Countdown, and local Georgia author, Douglas Young's Due South.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
