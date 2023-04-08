Both Georgia Cities Week and National Library Week are celebrated the last week of April. In celebration of Georgia Cities Week, the Commerce Public Library will be participating in Touch-a-Truck at Commerce City Hall on Tuesday, April 25, from 5-7 p.m. Families with little ones will have the opportunity to explore vehicle from various departments including a firetruck, police car, tractors, PuRL the pop-up rolling library and more. Treats such as whistles, stickers, plastic hats, popcorn and Kona ice will also be available.

In conjunction with National Library Week and Georgia Cities Week, the library will have a book display featuring some of the city's employees' favorite books.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.