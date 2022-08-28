The Commerce Public Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
For those interested in sharing a talent for writing or curious about how to get started, the Adult Writers Group will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10:30 a.m.
- Looking for a way to serve the local Commerce Public Library? There are currently two open library board positions. Applications will be taken through September 30. All applications must be turned into the city clerk at City Hall. Applications will be reviewed and interviews will be scheduled. For more information, call Library Director Angel Abounader at 706-335-5946.
- The latest Georgia Library News has articles about how libraries in the state are helping businesses. Read more at https://georgialibraries.org/news-stories. The Commerce library has two study rooms on a first-come, first-served basis as well as the Heritage Room for open use. Many people utilize these spaces and the WiFi for short-term use while awaiting their own internet to be connected. Patrons also use the spaces for virtual interviews and conference calls. In addition, library card users have access to Learning Express Career Preparation that covers over 14 careers, as well as a resume builder and a computer skills center that focuses on Microsoft suite.
- Patrons who have completed their Wrapped Up in Reading program from the Carlos Museum will need to send in their reading logs to the museum or email them to mary.alice.vogler@emory.edu by Thursday, Sept. 1.
- The library plans a Holocaust Exhibit. The large panels in this exhibit depict the memories of WWII veteran William Alexander Scott III at Buchenwald. Then on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., there will be a special program presented by historian and educator Patrice Weaver. Make plans now to hear her overview of the historical context of the Holocaust and to help understand how it happened, library leaders said.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, Sept. 5, closed; Tuesdays, Adult Writers Group at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles at 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, teen smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.