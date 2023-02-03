Commerce Public Library will host a CPR/AED class sponsored by Piedmont Hospital and the American Heart Association on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are required and there currently is a waiting list. Call the library at 706-335-5946 for availability.
- There will be a special storytime for families on Wednesday, Feb. 22, during the regular 10:30 a.m. time period. This is planned during winter break for children in elementary school so families would be able to enjoy a storytime.
- The Book Vine will meet on Friday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. The book under discussion this week is Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe by Heather Webber. This novel has been described as an "endearing southern" story, and visitors are welcome.
- There is a budget workshop scheduled for Monday, February 27, at 1 p.m. This is an opportunity to also get questions answered about financial planning, retirement and college savings, etc.
- Douglas J. Preston's The Cabinet of Dr. Leng is now available in adult fiction. There are several new nonfiction also now on the shelves, including: Best of Vegan, Hal Moore: A Soldier Once and Always by Mike Guardia, and Through the Seasons" Activities for Memory Challenged Adults and Their Caregivers.
- There will be a Holocaust program on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m sponsored in part by the Georgia Holocaust Commision.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine Book Club 1 p.m.
