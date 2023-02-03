Reading to children

Children's Librarian Brittney Warren reads to children in memory of Sandra Deal who championed early literacy.

Commerce Public Library will host a CPR/AED class sponsored by Piedmont Hospital and the American Heart Association on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are required and there currently is a waiting list. Call the library at 706-335-5946 for availability.

In other library news:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.