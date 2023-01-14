The Commerce Public Library will host a Financial Q&A on Monday, Jan. 23. Jacqui Lister, CPA, is available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to answer questions about finance, retirement, budgeting, Social Security and more. This drop-in program is free, confidential and offered with no sales pitches.
- The library is again offering LEGO Club on the first and third Saturdays from 12-2 p.m. "LEGO Club is a fun, free, way to drop in and meet up with friends to spend a cold rainy Saturday together," library manager Angel Abounader said.
- The Commerce Hooks and Needles group meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The group has recently joined the Knitted Knockers campaign and are making knitted prostheses for breast cancer survivors. Anyone interested in learning or helping are encouraged to stop in on Wednesday and learn more. There is also a knitting and breast cancer display at the library with more information about the cause.
- The Book Vine selection for February is "Midnight at the Blackbird Cafe" by Heather Webber. Copies of this charming Southern novel of healing, family and second chances are available in regular and large print. The next Book Vine meets Friday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m. and new members are always welcome.
- The Piedmont Regional Library offers the Kanopy streaming service to all library card holders. Kanopy can be streamed from any smart device, including Roku televisions. For information stop by the library.
- New adult fiction this week includes Sleep no more by Jayne Ann Krentz; The House of Wolves by James Patterson; Wicked Dreams by Lisa Jackson; Without a Trace, a novel by Danielle Steel; A Fire Endless, a novel by Rebecca Ross; The Lipstick Bureau, a novel by Michelle Gable; A River Enchanted, a novel by Rebecca Ross; and The Butcher of Berner Street by Alex Reeve.
- Look for these non-fiction titles on the new shelf: The Earl and the Pharaoh from the real Downton Abbey to the discovery of Tutankhamun by Fiona Carnarvon; Houses That Can Save the World by Courtenay Smith; The Vegan Week, meal prep recipes to feed your future self by Gena Hamshaw; Overdue, reckoning with the public library by Amanda Oliver; Broken Horses, a memoir by Brandi Carlile; Nora Ephron, a biography by Kristin Marguerite Doidge; Screaming on the Inside, the unsustainability of American motherhood by Jessica Grose; and Elizabeth Taylor, the grit and glamour of an icon by Kate Andersen Brower.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturdays the first and third, Lego Club drop in 12-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.