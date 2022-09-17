The Commerce Public Library will host a financial question-and-answer drop-in program on Monday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program will be led by financial expert Jacqui Lister.
- The Commerce library, along with all Piedmont Regional Libraries, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, for an annual staff development day. Plans for the day include instruction in the computer program Canva, recognition of staff for continuing education hours and more. Canva is a free-to-use design tool for creating flyers, presentations, videos, social media posts and more.
- On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m., there will be a free hands-only CPR class. Registration is required so call the library at 706-335-5946 or stop by to sign-up.
- There will be a beginning computer class held at the Commerce Library beginning on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5-7:30 p.m. Patrons new to computers or those needing a bit of a refresher are asked to call the library at 706-335-5946 to sign up. The class will be held on three successive Thursday evenings, Oct, 6, 13 and 20.
- Several special programs will be held during Commerce School's Fall Break. There will be a take-and-make pumpkin craft available as long as supplies last. Another program includes an autumn tissue paper fall leaves craft children can do while they're visiting the library. Then on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m., children of all ages are invited to come meet a firefighter, see a firetruck and its equipment and learn about fire safety. Children's Librarian Brittney Warren is also planning a special family storytime during the 10:30 a.m. scheduled program on that day.
- New adult fiction includes: James Patterson's Blow Back, J.D. Robb's Desperation in Death, Karen Robard's The Girl from Guernica, and Micth Rapp's Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills.
- A new Cold Sassy Tree mural was recently painted in downtown Commerce. For those who are interested in reading Olive Ann Burns' book Cold Sassy Tree, there are copies available at the library.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m., chair yoga 1 p.m. and the financial question and answer program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
