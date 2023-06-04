The Commerce Public Library will have an interactive Family Folk Dancing program on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m.
"Bring your comfy shoes and join us for an afternoon of fun for the whole family. This is a great way for families to learn something new together," said children's librarian Brittney Warren.
Participants will learn simple circle and contra line dances from around the world.
"Get ready to move as we explore how traditional folk dancing connects people of all ages and cultures through music and movement," library leaders said.
In other news at the Commerce library:
- The Commerce library is once again using Beanstack to track reading progress and encourage children. There is currently a Summer Beanstack BINGO challenge, but year round, there are other challenges such as 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten and the Georgia Public Library's Partnership Pass challenge. You can learn more about these programs at https://prlib.beanstack.org/reader365
- The Atlanta Hawks and Georgia Public Libraries are partnering again this summer with the Check it Out Reading Challenge. Children can register online and receive a free ticket to an Atlanta Hawks game. More information about this program can be found online at https://www.nba.com/hawks/community/checkitout
- The library will have the next Commerce Beekeepers Club meeting on July 6 at 6 p.m. The topic for July will discuss pest and disease management and identification for honeybees. This is a new club for those curious about beekeeping and as well as experienced beekeepers.
- New adult fiction now available include: Linwood Barclay's The Lie Maker, Christopher Paolini's Fractal Noise, Jeff Shaara's The Ole Lion,Stacey Abrams' Rogue Justice, Nora Roberts' Identity, Fern Michaels' Liar, Danielle Steel''s The Wedding Planner, and James Patterson's The 23rd Midnight.
- The Book Vine meets Friday, June 17, at 1 p.m. The book being discussed this week is Educated by Tara Westover.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and family storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Family Folk Dancing 4 p.m., Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Block Party 4-6 p.m., yoga at 6 p.m. and chess at 6 p.m.; Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Book Vine Book Club 1 p.m.; and Saturday, Family LEGO Club 12 p.m.
