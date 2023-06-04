The Commerce Public Library will have an interactive Family Folk Dancing program on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m. 

"Bring your comfy shoes and join us for an afternoon of fun for the whole family. This is a great way for families to learn something new together," said children's librarian Brittney Warren.

