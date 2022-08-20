The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in honor of Labor Day.
In other library news:
- The Piedmont Regional Library System collects statistics every year for summer reading. The Commerce library's patron count was 1,200 higher than during the months of June and July last year. There were 658 young adult books checked out over this past summer and 194 new patrons were added as well. "I am so happy to have many new parents and children who have decided to take advantage of the library this summer," said children's librarian Brittney Warren.
- Three new adult fiction titles are now available including: Danielle Steel's The Challenge, Sandra Brown's Overkill and Joy Fielding's The Housekeeper. Many other best sellers were added over the summer, including Brad Thor's Rising Tiger, James Patterson's Escape, David Rosenfelt's Holy Chow, William Johnston's Old Cowboys Never Die and Elin Hilderbrand's The Hotel Nantucket. Patrons are encouraged to come in and browse new books and to put holds on any of the titles that are already checked out.
- Many patrons have already discovered the newest offering from Piedmont Regional, the online videos streaming service, Kanopy. Beth McIntyre, director of the Piedmont Regional System explains that the program "is another way we continue to expand the library beyond its walls in our passion to reach and serve our whole community." Patrons will find a QR code on their checked out receipts that will make accessing Kanopy easier.
- The Commerce library will host a Holocaust Exhibit starting in the last week of August. These large panels depict the memories of WWII Veteran William Alexander Scott III at Buchenwald. Then on Tuesday, September 13, at 6 p.m. there will be a special program presented by historian and educator Patrice Weaver. Make plans now to hear her overview of the historical context of the Holocaust and to help understand how it happened, library leaders said.
- For those interested in joining the library's book club, Book Vine, they will be reading Jodi Picoult's novel The Storyteller for September's meeting. Be sure to pick up a copy.
Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesdays, Adult Writers Group 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
