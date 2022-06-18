The Commerce Public Library will be closed on Monday, July 4, in celebration of Independence Day.
Another special summer reading program, Storytime with a Mermaid, will be held at the library on Monday, June 27, at 2 p.m. "Come see what kind of story a mermaid would choose to read," advises Children's Librarian Brittney Warren. Children are also encouraged to dress like mermaids and other sea creatures. In the last four weeks, the library has had 348 children sign up for the summer reading program, and children have read 4,321 books or 37,000 minutes, depending on how they are recording their reading.
Other library happenings include:
- Lunches and snacks are still being served from 12-12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to children 18 and under.
- The Thursday evening program list has recently added chess to the weekly schedule. Ron Chapman has been teaching and playing chess at the Commerce Library for several years and interest in chess has now grown enough to schedule it weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m. All levels are welcome from beginners to experts and no registration is needed.
- The Commerce library is joining in a Patriotic Celebration at Spencer Park on July 1 at 6 p.m. The American Legion: Albert Gordon Post 56 will kick off downtown events by posting the colors. Buzzie Bee will be out and about enjoying the vendors, band and fireworks.
- The Commerce Public Library Memorial Garden is in the process of being added to the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail. For more information, visit https://rosalynncarterbutterflytrail.org
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, Storytime with a Mermaid on June 27 at 2 p.m., yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at noon; Wednesdays, Family Story Time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Patriotic Celebration at Spencer Park at 6 p.m.
