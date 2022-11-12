The Commerce Public Library will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24-26. It will reopen for regular hours on Monday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m.
- There will be a Medicare program on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. in the library's auditorium. A representative will be present to go over plan changes and answer questions.
- The library will participate in the City of Commerce's annual Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. Both PuRL, the Pop up Rolling Library, and Buzzie Bee will be participating in the parade.
- The Commerce Library will be decorated for the Christmas holidays and patrons are invited to come enjoy the decorations while browsing for holiday stories. There will be a visit from Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 7, during Brittney's storytime at 10:30 a.m. Santa will be available for pictures and visits throughout the afternoon. Donations are appreciated, but not required. Proceeds support the American Legion Post 93 here in Commerce.
- There will be a Winter Gnome take-and-make for adults and teens. There is also a Christmas Felt Flower program being planned. More details will be shared next week.
- Debbie Macomber has two new novels now available: The Christmas Spirit and Springtime Sunshine. Also new on the adult fiction shelves are Melody Carson's A Quilt for Christmas, David Rosenfelt's Santa's Little Yelpers, Wilbur Smith's Titans of War, Ian Rankin's A Heart Full of Headstones, Lee Child's No Plan B., Robert Crais' Racing the Light, Dana Stabenow's Theft of an idol, James Patterson's Triple Cross, Stuart Woods' Shoot First, Janet Evanovich's Going Rogue, and Thief of Fate by Jude Deveraux.
- This week's schedule includes: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10:00 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m; Thursday, Thanksgiving; and Friday, closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
