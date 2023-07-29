The Commerce Public Library has wrapped up the 2023 Summer Reading Program. Library staff member Jill Roper wants to offer
"Thanks to local businesses for sponsoring the library adult summer reading raffle: Jaemor Farms, Funopolis, Dairy Queen, Commerce Subway, Upstairs on Broad, Berry Lane Bees and Italy's Pizza and Pasta," said library staff member Jill Roper. "We encourage patrons to support these businesses who generously donated to prizes for our adult readers."
Library manager Angel Abounader thanks the volunteers for their support of this year' program.
"A special thank you also to all the volunteers who helped us this summer," she said. "And a big thank you to the volunteers, the Banks Jackson Food Bank, Toyota, our Commerce Friends of the Library, and those who donated funds to provide over 1,500 meals and snacks to children this summer as well as to the teens who helped with the lunch program all summer. Since Jackson County did not qualify for the Seamless Summer Food program, there was a bigger need for assistance this summer and we are grateful for our supporters. Finally, a gracious thank you to my library staff, you all are amazing."
- The library has Chromebooks available for long-term checkout. These are provided through state-funded Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) grants. All Piedmont Regional Library System libraries are able to check out personal chromebooks for as long as needed. See your librarian for details.
- New adult fiction now available include: Daniel Silva's The Collector, Claire Legrand's A Crown of Ivy and Glass, Jenny Colgan's The Summer Skies, Brad Thor's Dead Fall, Joanne Fluke's Pink Lemonade Care Murder, Heather Graham's Secrets in The Dark, Mercedes Laskey's Gryphon in Light, Laura Lippman's Prom Mom, and After Dark by Dean Koontz.
- Also new in the Korean section are several interesting additions, including: Lonesome Hero by T.I. Han, which is a memoir of a Korean War POW, The Time of the Monkey, Rooster and Dog By Charles A. Hobbie, and Butterfly By Jeannie Ji. Hobbie's book is described as a Peace Corp volunteer's years in Korea, while Ji's is the story of a life journey from South Korea to America. Ji became the head of her family at the age of 13, and it is a story of family loyalty and respect for hard work as she becomes a successful business owner in America.
- Upcoming programs include: Saturday, LEGO Club 12-2 p.m.; Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and story time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m. through the month of August; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.