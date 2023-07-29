Back to school display

Retired teacher and library advocate, Cindy Fink with friend Eli, promotes the library's back to school display.

The Commerce Public Library has wrapped up the 2023 Summer Reading Program. Library staff member Jill Roper wants to offer

"Thanks to local businesses for sponsoring the library adult summer reading raffle: Jaemor Farms, Funopolis, Dairy Queen, Commerce Subway, Upstairs on Broad, Berry Lane Bees and Italy's Pizza and Pasta," said library staff member Jill Roper. "We encourage patrons to support these businesses who generously donated to prizes for our adult readers."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.