Folk dancing

Children and adults enjoying folk dancing at the Commerce Public Library.

Family story time at the Commerce Public Library on Wednesday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. with be themed beauty of bees. Weather permitting, this will be held in the Memorial Garden "where maybe even the bees will enjoy it," says Children's Librarian Brittney Warren. In addition to regularly scheduled summer programs this summer, there is always a story walk in the Children's Tower along with a creative art project or coloring page that goes with the story.

In other library news:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.