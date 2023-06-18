Family story time at the Commerce Public Library on Wednesday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. with be themed beauty of bees. Weather permitting, this will be held in the Memorial Garden "where maybe even the bees will enjoy it," says Children's Librarian Brittney Warren. In addition to regularly scheduled summer programs this summer, there is always a story walk in the Children's Tower along with a creative art project or coloring page that goes with the story.
- On Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m., the city will host a traditional patriotic program in Spencer Park. This event is sponsored by the city, the library and veterans from the Luthie-Gillespie-Whitehead American Legion Commerce Post 93. There will be patriotic music and entertainment with fireworks to follow.
- The next Beekeeper's Club meeting will be held on Thursday, July 6, from 6-7:30 p.m.. This meeting will be a discussion of how to identify and manage pests and diseases in a beehive. For more information, call 770-654-4415.
- Lunches for children 17 and under continue at the Commerce library every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Along with children from Commerce, adults, teens and even babies are participating in the summer reading program. There is a special Bingo card available at the front desk for adults. Completing three bingos earns each participant a raffle ticket for prizes that have been donated by local businesses. Teens can earn a honey stick and a book bag when completing a bingo, while babies can take home a bag containing a book and toys.
- .pdf copies of The Commerce News are available as part of the DLG Georgia Historic News Paper Project. Tina Harris, the Commerce Library genealogy volunteer, also notes that the Heritage room at the Commerce Public Library contains the original 1948-1987 issues.
- New adult fiction now available include: Iris Johansen's The Survivor, Stuart Woods' Near Miss, James Patterson's Cross Down, Patrick Phaedra's The Little Italian Hotel, James Patterson's Private Moscow, Fiona Davis' The Spectacular, Elin Hilderbrand's The Five Star Weekend, and Kate Morton's Homecoming
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and family story time at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., yoga at 6 p.m. and chess at 6 p.m.; Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and Friday (June 30) a patriotic program at Spencer Park 6 p.m.
