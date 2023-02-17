The Commerce Library's Genealogy Room now has "Windows of Memory, The Hall County That Was: A Photographic History" edited by Sybil McRay and James E. Dorsey. This book was donated by former Georgia State Representative Tommy Benton.
- The library encourages patrons to come on Monday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. to meet with budget expert, Jacqui Lister. Library Manager Angel Abounader noted, "this is an informative class for folks interested in saving money and being on a budget. We could all use some extra help with the cost of living going up. Mrs. Jacqui Lister is approachable and great at walking people through making their dollar stretch."
- On March 7 at 6 p.m., presenter Patrice Weaver will share the story of Jews hiding in occupied Belgium, an escape from a death train on its way to Auschwitz, and the reunion of the pair in bomb ravaged Brussels. This is a storytelling event that includes maps and documents to support its history. Weaver says this program is appropriate for all ages.
- There will be a word processing computer class on Thursday, March 23. Watch this spot for more information as plans are finalized.
- New adult fiction include: Jonathan Kellerman's Unnatural History, JoJo Moyes' Someone Else's Shoes, J.D. Robb's Encore in Death, James Rollins' The Cradle of Ice, The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz, The Secret Life of Sunflowers by Marta Molnor, and Nice Guys Finish Last by William W. Johnstone. Molnor's novel is based on the true story of Johanna Bonger, Vincent van Gogh's sister-in-law.
- There are four new titles in biographies this week including, Daughters of the Grasslands by Mary W. Haug, The Nazis Know My Name by Magda Hellinger, Never Forget Our People Were Always Free by Benjamin Todd Jealous, and Spare by Harry Prince, Duke of Sussex. Six other nonfiction are new as well, ranging from Living With Breast Cancer to Getting into God, American Sirens by Kevin Hazzard, and The Complete Guide for Jiu-jitsu. Hazzard's book is the story of the first American paramedics, a group of black men in Pennsylvania in the 1970's
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
