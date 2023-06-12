Commerce is hosting Concerts of Cherry in July and August.
Commerce is hosting Concerts of Cherry in July and August.
Kaleb Wilbanks Band will perform on July 14 from 8-10 p.m.
Chris Chapman Band will perform on Aug. 5 from 8-10 p.m.
Both concerts will take place in the Cherry Street Parking Plaza, located at 205 Cherry Street in downtown Commerce.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs for this free event.
No outside alcohol is allowed. Attendees can purchase a $5 wristband for beer.
