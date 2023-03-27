Commerce will host Touch a Truck on April 25, from 5-7 p.m.
This is a free event to see/touch city trucks and equipment. This interactive event for kids of all ages to see and touch tractors, fire trucks and other city equipment. Free Kona Ice will also be available.
