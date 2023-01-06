Commerce has postponed its Harmony Grove Arts Festival. The event was initially scheduled for May 6, but has been postponed to 2024.
"We have postponed the May 6 festival and plan to hold it in 2024 in our newly renovated civic center," city leaders said in an announcement on social media. "The civic center will be going under extensive renovations this year. We thank you for your patience and understanding and hope you will be a part of the rescheduled event. We will be sending out information later this year for the new event."
