The companies of Commerce School of Dance will perform its 2022 Christmas Spectacular featuring Act 2 of The Nutcracker in addition to holiday tap and jazz dance selections. Performances are planned Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Commerce Cultural Arts Center.
A cast of 33 dancers from across Jackson, Banks, Franklin and Madison counties will perform. High school seniors, Addie Mitcham and Destiny Gibson, will be performing in their last Commerce School of Dance Christmas Spectacular. Mitcham will perform the roles of the Sugar Plum and Dew Drop Fairies and Gibson will perform the role of Spanish Chocolate in The Nutcracker. They both will perform solos in "People Get Ready" along with various tap and jazz selections in the second half of the show.
