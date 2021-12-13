Commerce School of Dance will perform the 2021 "Christmas Spectacular!" this weekend at the Commerce Cultural Center.
Thirty-two dancers from Jackson, Madison, Banks and Franklin counties will perform in the four shows. Those shows will be held:
•Friday, December 17, at 7 p.m.
•Saturday, December 18, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
•Sunday, December 19, at 3 p.m.
The show features Act 2 of "The Nutcracker" in addition to Rockettes' style holiday tap and jazz dance selections.
In the first half of the show, Addie Mitcham will perform the lead roles of both the Sugar Plum and the Dewdrop Fairies. Brooke Tate will portray Clara and Jefferson High School senior, Dejarae Williams, will perform the Arabian Coffee role in her last Christmas performance with Commerce School of Dance. They will also perform with their classmates such holiday classics as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "White Christmas" during the second half of the show.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door the day of the shows.
The cultural center is located at 232 Cherry Street in Commerce.
