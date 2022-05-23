Commerce will host the fourth annual Bike Stage Race on Sunday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"This year we have added our annual Art Festival with a twist," city leaders said. "You can come and watch as bike races whiz through the course downtown and also find a favorite piece of art to take home."
Art will be displayed along State Street and Broad Street while the Bike Race will be on Elm and Little streets and Georgia Ave.
The event is free for spectators.
