Details about upcoming community events include:
Friends of Library plans book sale
The Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library will host a Sept. 21-23 book sale in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, while Sept. 23 hours run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pooches in the Park coming up Sept. 23
The seventh-annual Pooches in the Park is scheduled for Sept. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Braselton Park on Harrison St. from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include a marketplace, contests, a lure course, dog treats, a performance by Dixie Dock Dogs and an adoption center. More details will be posted on www.ExploreBraselton.com closer to the event date.
Commerce plans Concerts on Cherry
Commerce is hosting Concerts on Cherry in September. Chris Hampton will perform Sept. 29 from 8-10 p.m.
The concert will take place in the Cherry Street Parking Plaza, located at 205 Cherry Street in downtown Commerce.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs for this free event.
No outside alcohol is allowed. Attendees can purchase a $5 wristband for beer.
Adventure Bags plans memorial ride Sept. 30
Adventure Bags, a non-profit organization based in Barrow County, plans its 12th annual Debbie Gori Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Sponsorships, vendors and participant opportunities are still available for this year’s ride. The ride begins at the Winder Moose Lodge, located at 434 Hwy. 211, Winder. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Registration costs are $25 per bike, $10 per passenger and $15 for event T-shirts.
In addition to the ride, there will be vendors, door prizes, raffles, lunch and music.
Adventure Bags, Inc., provides age/gender appropriate backpacks filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children across the state that have been displaced or are in crisis situations.
Since 2011, the group has supported over 50,000 children in all 159 counties across the state.
“We partner with over 300 agencies that provide direct services to children in crisis situations when it comes to distributing our bags,” the nonprofit said. “Some of our partners include the Georgia Department of Human Services, the Department of Families and Children Services, domestic violent shelters, homeless shelters, fire fighters, law enforcement agencies, child trafficking agencies and more.”
For more information, contact 678-425-0316, email donations@adventurebags.org or visit www.adventurebags.org.
Ag facility hosts monthly farmers market
The Jackson County Ag Facility hosts a monthly farmers market on the first Sunday in May-October from 2-5 p.m.
The next market is October 1.
This event is held rain or shine.
Those who wish to participate can email vtownsend@jacksoncountygov.com
Commerce to host Coffee with a Cop
Commerce will host Coffee with a Cop on Oct. 2 at 7:30 a.m.
This event will be held at the Commerce Police Department, located at 1491 South Elm St., Commerce.
“Stop by, enjoy coffee and visit with Commerce Police officers,” city leaders said.
Coffee with be provided by Java Joy by ESP Athens.
Maysville’s Autumn Leaf Festival coming up
The 56th annual Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival will be held Friday-Saturday, Oct. 6-7, at Veterans Park in downtown.
Hours on Friday will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the festival will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
On Friday, live music will be provided by Richard Griffith.
On Saturday, a street dance featuring Dirt Road Revival will be held.
For more information, email maysville.comclub@gmail.com or text Brittney at 706-499-7565.
Hoschton’s fall festival coming up
Hoschton is hosting its fall festival on Oct. 6-8 in downtown.
There will be over 200 vendors, a kids zone, live entertainment on Friday and Saturday, and food trucks. A parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m.
The performance lineup includes:
•Friday, Oct. 6 from 6-8 p.m. — Steelin’ the Show
•Friday, Oct. 6 from 8-10 p.m. — Saints N Rebels
•Saturday, Oct. 7, from 6-8 p.m. — Danny Dawson Band
•Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8-10 p.m. — Whiskey Rose Band
Braselton hosting Oct. 7-8 Medieval Faire
The Town of Braselton will host a two-day Medieval Faire on Oct. 7-8, featuring live history demonstrations, activities, vendors and food trucks. History demonstrations include examples of daily life, cooking, music, the arms, armor and martial culture. The event will be held on the town green at 9924 Davis St. Free parking is available across the street in the Braselton Parking Deck. For details and performance schedules, visit ExploreBraselton.com or follow the Facebook event @ExploreBraselton. Contact Sloane Meyer smeyer@braselton.net for more information.
Commerce plans fall festival Oct. 14
Commerce will host its fall festival and bands, brews and barbecue event on Oct. 14 from 1-5 p.m. in Spencer Park.
There will be a barbecue contest, kids’ activities, music and vendors.
Visit the Commerce Main Street Facebook page for updates.
Angel Ride coming up Oct. 14
The 13th annual Angel Ride will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Jackson County Ag Facility.
This year’s event will benefit Jacob Dake.
Dake is a senior at Oglethorpe County High School and had dreams of joining the military after graduating. In September 2022 while riding his motorcycle, a car turned in front of Dake, resulting in a life-altering accident.
He sustained multiple injuries at the age of 17, most significantly, the amputation of his right arm. Dake’s mother describes him as “honest, hard-working and easy going.” Dake enjoys working on cars, motorcycles and soccer.
Angel Ride registration is at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.
The cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger.
There will be lunch by Kristopher Pope, a silent auction, door prizes, a gun raffle, T-shirts, 50/50 raffle, live music, games for kids and more.
The Jackson Count Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
Social dance programs held in Jefferson
Social dance programs are planned on the third Friday of October and November. Oct. 20 will be Contra Dance and Nov. 17 will be Country Two Step.
Classes start at 7 p.m. and a social dance follows each class.
Classes are presented by Epic First Dance and the Jefferson Civic Center.
The event is held at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Haints and Saints tour coming up in Jefferson
Haints and Saints Bus Tour in Jefferson will be held Oct. 20-21.
Bus tours depart from the Crawford W. Long Museum from 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The last tour will be at 9 p.m. both nights. Bus seating is limited, so reserve your seat soon.
Advance purchase required. The cost is $15.00 plus processing fee (adults, seniors and children). No strollers are allowed. Ticket purchase is required for ages 4 and up.
For more information or reservations, call 706-367-5307
Tickets can be purchased online at: https://jctgeorgia.ticketleap.com/hs2023/
This event is sponsored by Crawford W. Long Museum Association and Jefferson Community Theatre.
“Meet a mill worker on Cobb Street and pass by the home where Dr. Crawford W. Long once lived on Lawrenceville Street. Then visit where the Paradise African Methodist Church once stood on Hoschton Street,” organizers said. “Enjoy stories from a local legendary host and restauranteur outside of his gathering place – Marlowe’s Café. Learn about the fiery ending of Martin Institute that once graced Institute Street and meet some of the inhabitants of the Old Jackson County Jail that stood on Mahaffey Street – all from the comfort of a tour bus.”
JCCO to hold 23rd banquet Oct. 21
The Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) will sponsor its 23rd Annual Achievement Award Banquet fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Jefferson Civic Center. The Banquet Theme is “Jackson County- Striving to a Balanced Economy.”
The Keynote Speaker will be Scott McMurray, Deputy Commissioner, Georgia Quick Start, (TCSG).
Georgia Quick Start is a division of Technical College System of Georgia and provides customized workforce training for companies creating jobs in Georgia. This program is a key player in the ongoing economic growth of Georgia.
Commissioner McMurray will be introduced by Dr. Timothy McDonald, President, Lanier Technical College.
JCCO President Jim Scott and JCCO members are excited that commissioner McMurray will be our speaker for this event.
Traditional Table of (8) Sponsorship is are $500 and Endowment Fund sponsorships come with 2 tables of (8) plus preferred seating at $1,000-to $2,500 donations. The JCCO Endowment Fund supports our JCCO Tech College Scholarships.
Jefferson plans art contest, festival
Mainstreet Jefferson is hosting an art competition to bring beautification to the city.
The city also plans “Art-traction,” an art festival on Oct. 22 from 12-5 p.m. at City Park, located at 302 Longview Dr., Jefferson. The event will feature arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music as attendees peruse the art display provided by local schools. During the festival, the four art finalists will complete their “Painting Jefferson” murals and visitors will have the chance to vote on their favorite painting.
The “Painting Jefferson” live mural competition consists of four semi-finalist painting their artistic interpretation of Jefferson on an 8-by-8-foot cube located at City Park. The cube is made up of 4 walls, with “Live panels” measuring 8-by-7 feet. There will be a 1-foot border across the top for sponsor recognition.
The deadline to submit designs is Sept. 29. Artist selection and notification will take place Oct. 9.
For more information, visit www.city ofjeffersonga.com or the Mainstreet Jefferson Facebook page.
Jefferson plans holiday market
Jefferson’s holiday market will be held Nov. 3-5 at the Jefferson Civic Center.
This is a one-stop shoppe with over 100 vendors. There will also be live music and food.
Admission is $7 on Friday (which is good through Sunday) and includes a dessert and cider reception. Friday hours are 6-9 p.m.
Tickets for Saturday are $3 and are good through Sunday. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday admission is $2 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commerce by Candlelight and Parade planned
Commerce will host multiple Christmas events.
Commerce by Candlelight will be held Nov. 30 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown.
The Commerce Christmas parade will be held Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in downtown.
Christmas in Jefferson planned
Christmas in Jefferson will be held on multiple dates.
Shop downtown by candlelight on Dec. 1 from 5-9 p.m. Downtown merchants and pop-up vendors will be set up. There will also be music, horse-drawn carriage rides, a live nativity, petting zoo and more.
The town’s “A Fairy Tale Christmas” celebration will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. A parade starts at 11 a.m. There will also be stores and music on the square, train rides for kids, and photos with Santa at the Crawford W. Long Museum.
The Jefferson Community Theatre will present The 12 Days of Christmas Variety Show on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m.
Performances will be held at the Historic Courthouse at 85 Washington St., Jefferson. Tickets are $10 and include a hot chocolate bar.
The town will also host a special pop-up farmers market on Friday, Dec. 15, from 1-6 p.m. in the CWL Museum parking lot.
•••
Ongoing events
• The Breezy Knob Group, an AA group, meets weekly at 69 Central Ave., Commerce. Meeting times include: Tuesday 8-9 p.m., Wednesday (women only) 7-8 p.m., Thursday 8-9 p.m., Saturday 8-9 p.m. and Sunday 7-8 p.m.
•••
Email your events
Email your event to be included on the community calendar to alex@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.