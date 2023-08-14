Details about upcoming community events include:
Commerce plans Concerts on Cherry
Commerce is hosting Concerts on Cherry in September. Chris Hampton will perform Sept. 29 from 8-10 p.m.
The concert will take place in the Cherry Street Parking Plaza, located at 205 Cherry Street in downtown Commerce.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs for this free event.
No outside alcohol is allowed. Attendees can purchase a $5 wristband for beer.
Jefferson plans art contest, festival
Mainstreet Jefferson is hosting an art competition to bring beautification to the city.
The city also plans “Art-traction,” an art festival on Oct. 22 from 12-5 p.m. at City Park, located at 302 Longview Dr., Jefferson. The event will feature arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music as attendees peruse the art display provided by local schools. During the festival, the four art finalists will complete their “Painting Jefferson” murals and visitors will have the chance to vote on their favorite painting.
The “Painting Jefferson” live mural competition consists of four semi-finalist painting their artistic interpretation of Jefferson on an 8-by-8-foot cube located at City Park. The cube is made up of 4 walls, with “Live panels” measuring 8-by-7 feet. There will be a 1-foot border across the top for sponsor recognition.
The deadline to submit designs is Sept. 29. Artist selection and notification will take place Oct. 9.
For more information, visit www.cityofjeffersonga.com or the Mainstreet Jefferson Facebook page.
Ag facility hosts monthly farmers market
The Jackson County Ag Facility hosts a monthly farmers market on the first Sunday in May-October from 2-5 p.m.
Upcoming dates include: Sept. 3 and October 1.
This event is held rain or shine.
Those who wish to participate can email vtownsend@jacksoncountygov.com
Jefferson hosts weekly farmers market
Jefferson is hosting its Makers and Farmers Market on Tuesdays in June, July and August. The market is open from 3:30-6:30 p.m. weekly.
It’s held at 76 Sycamore St. in downtown Jefferson.
Adventure Bags plans memorial ride Sept. 30
Adventure Bags, a non-profit organization based in Barrow County, plans its 12th annual Debbie Gori Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Sponsorships, vendors and participant opportunities are still available for this year’s ride. The ride begins at the Winder Moose Lodge, located at 434 Hwy. 211, Winder. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Registration costs are $25 per bike, $10 per passenger and $15 for event T-shirts.
In addition to the ride, there will be vendors, door prizes, raffles, lunch and music.
Adventure Bags, Inc., provides age/gender appropriate backpacks filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children across the state that have been displaced or are in crisis situations.
Since 2011, the group has supported over 50,000 children in all 159 counties across the state.
“We partner with over 300 agencies that provide direct services to children in crisis situations when it comes to distributing our bags,” the nonprofit said. “Some of our partners include the Georgia Department of Human Services, the Department of Families and Children Services, domestic violent shelters, homeless shelters, fire fighters, law enforcement agencies, child trafficking agencies and more.”
For more information, contact 678-425-0316, email donations@adventurebags.org or visit www.adventurebags.org.
•••
Ongoing events
• The Breezy Knob Group, an AA group, meets weekly at 69 Central Ave., Commerce. Meeting times include: Tuesday 8-9 p.m., Wednesday (women only) 7-8 p.m., Thursday 8-9 p.m., Saturday 8-9 p.m. and Sunday 7-8 p.m.
•••
Email your events
Email your event to be included on the community calendar to alex@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.