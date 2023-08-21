Details about upcoming community events include:
Art-Tiques event coming up
The Art-Tiques Summer Vintage Market is scheduled for Aug. 25-27 at 4852 Hwy. 53 in downtown Braselton.
The event, which will be held at the Historic Braselton Gym and surrounding area, will feature over 125 vendors. Booths will include home décor, pottery and local artwork along with rustic, vintage, DYI, farmhouse and repurposed items.
Market times are noon to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.
For more information, contact Donna Cannella at 706-824-7204.
Chamber plans Hometown Heroes program
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce plans its seventh annual Hometown Heroes Appreciation Luncheon on Aug. 29 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
Presented by Piedmont Athens Regional, this appreciation luncheon honors and celebrates all the Jackson County public safety professionals. The Chamber honors firefighters, police, the sheriff’s office, emergency services and 911 communications.
All first responders are invited as their agencies are recognized and honored.
Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John F. King will be the keynote speaker.
Businesses that donate a gift toward this special event will be recognized on a billboard on I-85. Gift donors will also be listed in the luncheon program. If you would like to support the first responders, gifts can be dropped off at the Chamber office, or we can pick it up. Gift deadline if Aug. 18. Event sponsorships are also available.
First responders can register for the complimentary luncheon by going to jacksoncountyga.com or by emailing Melissa at mbritt@jacksoncountyga.com
The event is open to the public. The cost is $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members. Tables of eight are also available. To RSVP for general admission tickets, or for sponsorship information, contact Melissa at mbritt@jacksoncoun tyga.com or call the Chamber at 706-387-0300. Reservations are required.
Car show and cornhole tournament to benefit Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Visiting Angels of Hoschton, in conjunction with Alzheimer’s Association, is organizing a Car Show and Cornhole Tournament for September 2. The event will be held at the Jackson County Agricultural Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event to be held in October.
The car show will be professionally judged and $600 in prizes will be awarded. Prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m.
The first place winner of the cornhole tournament will win $500. Prizes will be available for 2nd and 3rd place as well. Registration is $40 per team (pre-registration) or $50 (per team if registered on the day of the event). Cornhole bags will fly at noon.
There will also be food and drinks for purchase, along with vendors.
A college football watch party will be held at the big green at the ag center.
"National estimates of the prevalence of all dementias are available from population-based studies that estimate that 11% of people aged 65 and older in the United States have dementia," organizers said. "Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia, representing approximately 70% of those diagnosed with dementia. In Georgia, the rate of Alzheimer’s Disease is projected to increase more than 26%, exploding to nearly 190,000 residents by the year 2025. This disease has a tremendous impact on those suffering from it and the families that are caring for their loved one."
The Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson. For more information, call Thom Price at 678-682-7444 or email tprice@visitingangels.com
Community rally for mental health coming up
A community rally for mental health will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Jackson County Ag Facility. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a free breakfast.
“Come learn about ways you can help address mental illness in our community,” organizers said.
Citizens from Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties are invited to attend.
Attendees can enter the on-site raffle for a chance to win tickets to a private suite at the Sunday, Sept. 24, Gwinnett Stripers baseball game donated by SK battery America. The prize includes 20 tickets to the game, four parking passes, a beer keg for adults 21 and over and access to a covered outdoor viewing gallery connected to a private air-conditioned indoor suite with a TV and lounge area.
Tickets are $1 each (or 25 tickets for $20).
For more information, contact jackson@namiga.org.
The Jackson County Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
Friends of Library plans book sale
The Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library will host a Sept. 21-23 book sale in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, while Sept. 23 hours run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commerce plans Concerts on Cherry
Commerce is hosting Concerts on Cherry in September. Chris Hampton will perform Sept. 29 from 8-10 p.m.
The concert will take place in the Cherry Street Parking Plaza, located at 205 Cherry Street in downtown Commerce.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs for this free event.
No outside alcohol is allowed. Attendees can purchase a $5 wristband for beer.
Jefferson plans art contest, festival
Mainstreet Jefferson is hosting an art competition to bring beautification to the city.
The city also plans “Art-traction,” an art festival on Oct. 22 from 12-5 p.m. at City Park, located at 302 Longview Dr., Jefferson. The event will feature arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music as attendees peruse the art display provided by local schools. During the festival, the four art finalists will complete their “Painting Jefferson” murals and visitors will have the chance to vote on their favorite painting.
The “Painting Jefferson” live mural competition consists of four semi-finalist painting their artistic interpretation of Jefferson on an 8-by-8-foot cube located at City Park. The cube is made up of 4 walls, with “Live panels” measuring 8-by-7 feet. There will be a 1-foot border across the top for sponsor recognition.
The deadline to submit designs is Sept. 29. Artist selection and notification will take place Oct. 9.
For more information, visit www.city ofjeffersonga.com or the Mainstreet Jefferson Facebook page.
Ag facility hosts monthly farmers market
The Jackson County Ag Facility hosts a monthly farmers market on the first Sunday in May-October from 2-5 p.m.
Upcoming dates include: Sept. 3 and October 1.
This event is held rain or shine.
Those who wish to participate can email vtownsend@jackso ncountygov.com
Jefferson hosts weekly farmers market
Jefferson is hosting its Makers and Farmers Market on Tuesdays in June, July and August. The market is open from 3:30-6:30 p.m. weekly.
It’s held at 76 Sycamore St. in downtown Jefferson.
National Diaper Week coming up
National Diaper Need Awareness Week (September 18-24) is a week dedicated to raising awareness of diaper need in the United States. One in two U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy.
During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Athens Area Diaper Bank will have opportunities for the Athens area community to:
•Host diaper drives in workplaces, schools, faith communities, civic organizations, neighborhoods, sports communities, etc.
•Serve as drop-off locations for individuals to donate diapers.
•Volunteer at the diaper bank.
•Support us with individual fundraising online campaigns or host your own fundraiser for Athens Area Diaper Bank.
•Attend a reception at Athens Area Diaper Bank on Sunday, September 24, 2-3 p.m., at 130 Conway Drive, Suite E, Bogart (not far from the Athens mall). The diaper bank will offer tours, light refreshments, celebrate our community and more.
Visit https://www.athensare adiaperbank.com/events.html for more information and to get involved.
Adventure Bags plans memorial ride Sept. 30
Adventure Bags, a non-profit organization based in Barrow County, plans its 12th annual Debbie Gori Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Sponsorships, vendors and participant opportunities are still available for this year’s ride. The ride begins at the Winder Moose Lodge, located at 434 Hwy. 211, Winder. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Registration costs are $25 per bike, $10 per passenger and $15 for event T-shirts.
In addition to the ride, there will be vendors, door prizes, raffles, lunch and music.
Adventure Bags, Inc., provides age/gender appropriate backpacks filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children across the state that have been displaced or are in crisis situations.
Since 2011, the group has supported over 50,000 children in all 159 counties across the state.
“We partner with over 300 agencies that provide direct services to children in crisis situations when it comes to distributing our bags,” the nonprofit said. “Some of our partners include the Georgia Department of Human Services, the Department of Families and Children Services, domestic violent shelters, homeless shelters, fire fighters, law enforcement agencies, child trafficking agencies and more.”
For more information, contact 678-425-0316, email dona tions@adventurebags.org or visit www.adventurebags.org.
•••
Ongoing events
• The Breezy Knob Group, an AA group, meets weekly at 69 Central Ave., Commerce. Meeting times include: Tuesday 8-9 p.m., Wednesday (women only) 7-8 p.m., Thursday 8-9 p.m., Saturday 8-9 p.m. and Sunday 7-8 p.m.
•••
Email your events
Email your event to be included on the community calendar to alex@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.