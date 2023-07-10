Commerce plans Concerts on Cherry
Commerce is hosting Concerts of Cherry in July and August.
Kaleb Wilbanks Band will perform on July 14 from 8-10 p.m.
Chris Chapman Band will perform on Aug. 5 from 8-10 p.m.
Both concerts will take place in the Cherry Street Parking Plaza, located at 205 Cherry Street in downtown Commerce.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs for this free event.
No outside alcohol is allowed. Attendees can purchase a $5 wristband for beer.
Jackson County artists have joint show
Two Jackson County artists will be having a joint showing this summer at the Georgia Botanical Gardens in Athens. Photos by Chuck Murphy and paintings by Babs McDonald will be on display July 9 — August 12.
Murphy is a noted wildlife photographer and McDonald does paintings from his photographs. The joint show is titled: Camera and Canvas: The artistic synergy of lens and brush and will display 20 paired pieces of art.
An opening reception is slated for July 9 at 2 p.m. McDonald will speak during that event about how she used painting to help recovery from a stroke. Murphy teaches photography part-time and has had his wildlife photos published in magazines in books around the country.
Jackson County Ag Facility hosts monthly farmers market
The Jackson County Ag Facility hosts a monthly farmers market on the first Sunday in May-October from 2-5 p.m.
Upcoming dates include: Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and October 1.
This event is held rain or shine.
Those who wish to participate can email vtownsend@jacksoncountygov.com
Jefferson farmers market open weekly on Tuesdays
Jefferson is hosting its Makers and Farmers Market on Tuesdays in June, July and August. The market is open from 3:30-6:30 p.m. weekly.
It’s held at 76 Sycamore St. in downtown Jefferson.
Retired educators to meet
The Jackson County Area Retired Educators’ Association will meet on Thursday, July 13, at 12 p.m. at the Empower College and Career Center located in the former Jackson County High School in Jefferson.
The meeting will begin at noon with a catered lunch provided by Jan Webster Catering. There is no charge for the meal, but reservations will need to be made by contacting Tim or Lynne Wheeler at wheelert@windstream.net or 706-215-5026 by Wednesday, July 6.
The program will be presented by Empower CEO John Uesseler and Chief Operating Officer Meri Blackburn.
Braselton hosting ‘Movies Under the Stars’ on town green
The Town of Braselton offers free, family-friendly movies this summer on the town green at 9924 Davis St.
The remaining movie dates are July 15 and Aug. 12. Movie titles will be posted on the town’s Facebook page closer to the event dates.
Free parking is available across the street in the Braselton Parking Deck.
Concessions will be available starting at 7 p.m. Some downtown restaurants will offer to-go dinners and beverages.
For more information, contact Sarah Copeland at scopeland@braselton.net
Braselton Police Foundation 5K set for July 29
The Braselton Police Foundation will host a 5K Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the lower patio of the Braselton Brothers Department Store building at 9924 Davis St. The cost is $30.
The course is certified for runners to use their times to qualifying for the AJC Peachtree Road Race.The Braselton Police Foundation raises funds to provide equipment and financial support to the Braselton Police Department and to individual officers in need.
For more information on the 5K, visit https://runsignup.com/BRASELTONPOLICE5K
ONGOING EVENTS
The Breezy Knob Group, an AA group, meets weekly at 69 Central Ave., Commerce. Meeting times include: Tuesday 8-9 p.m., Wednesday (women only) 7-8 p.m., Thursday 8-9 p.m., Saturday 8-9 p.m. and Sunday 7-8 p.m.
Email your event to be included on the community calendar to alex@mainstreetnews.com.
