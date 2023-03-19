25th annual 'A Night of Hope for Children' live and silent auction and dinner buffet planned
The Tree House, Inc. will host its 25th annual “A Night of Hope for Children” Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center. Presented by Akins, this elegant evening is an opportunity to help raise funds to reduce the impact and occurrence of child abuse in Barrow, Banks, Jackson and the surrounding counties. Proceeds from the live and silent auction dinner buffet will help child abuse victims begin the healing process and provide education to families to increase their parenting knowledge and skills for raising healthy, happy children.
Sponsorships, dinner tickets, and raffle tickets for the event may be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org or at The Tree House until March 8. By purchasing raffle tickets, you have a chance to win $500, a Meta Quest 2 VR Advanced Headset donated by Jackson EMC, or a UGA custom made portable fire pit donated by Georgia Metal Fab.
Over 100 auctions items will be available at “A Night of Hope for Children.” Vacations to Italy, Florida, Utah, Maryland, and Tennessee; fly fishing and quail hunting trips; a Princess Party for ten children; an Austin Riley autographed bat; a Brock Bowers autographed jersey; tickets to sporting events and entertainment venues, and home décor items are just some of the items offered.
For more information, visit www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact The Tree House, Inc. at 770-868-1900.
Auditions coming up for Jefferson theatre's performance of reimagined 'Romeo and Juliet'
Auditions are coming up for the Jefferson Community Theatre's performance of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet adapted by Jamie Allen. The classic tale will be reimagined for the 1980s.
Auditions for the performance are planned on Sunday, March 26, at 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday, March 28, at 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center. The Jefferson Civic Center is located at 65 Kissam St., Jefferson.
The performance is produced by Amy Howard and David Sullivan. It's directed by Jamie Allen.
For more information, visit jeffersoncommunitytheatre.com
Jefferson plans Cigars, Bourbon and Music
Jefferson will host “Cigars, Bourbon and Music” on March 31 from 7-10 p.m.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by calling 706-367-5754.
The event includes table seating, one tasting from each bourbon represented, a cigar rolling demonstration and two cigars, bourbon-themed hors d’oeuvres and music by King Daddy Polecats.
The event will take place in the Crawford W. Long Museum parking lot, located at 28 College St.
Arcade plans Easter egg hunt April 1
Arcade will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Admission is free to this event.
The Easter bunny will be present, along with Rere's Snowballs.
The event will take place at Arcade City Park, located at 41 Arcade Park St., Jefferson.
Ag facility to host Magnolia Blossom Festival
The Jackson County Ag Facility will host a Magnolia Blossom Festival on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be an Easter egg hunt in the pasture, along with a craft show and festival. Other highlights include vendors, an egg hunt, jump houses, farm animals, food trucks and more.
The Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
For vendor application information, contact Tori Townsend at vtownsend@jacksoncountygov.com.
Braselton Friends of the Library to meet April 6
The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building.
The public is invited to attend.
Commerce to host Easter parade April 8
Commerce will host its annual Easter parade and egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 10:15 a.m.
“Gear up kids with your best decorated bikes, trikes, wagons and battery-operated vehicles, it’s time for the Easter Parade,” town leaders said.
The parade will begin at Spencer Park and will end with the egg hunt at First Baptist Church of Commerce.
To register for the parade, email mainstreet@commercega.gov
Keep up with updates on the Commerce Main Street Facebook page.
Jefferson Community Easter Egg Hunt slated April 8
The Jefferson Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. and is for children from toddler-age through 12 years old.
Bring your blanket and enjoy a picnic breakfast. You can purchase breakfast from the Chick-fil-A food truck. Free pancakes will also be available.
Children can visit the Easter bunny, ride the train, play on bouncy houses and enjoy crafts, face painting, cookie decorating, a petting zoo and more.
This event is held by the Rotary Club of Jefferson, Church on the Hill, Southside Church and the City of Jefferson.
BraseltonTech Spark Sessions continue
BraseltonTech — a private-public initiative between the Town of Braselton and the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech — continues its “spark sessions” at the Braselton Civic Center to provide advice and support for startup tech companies. The remaining schedule is as follows: April 13, May 18, June 15, July 13 and Aug. 10. All sessions begin at 6 p.m.
BraseltonTech’s partner, ATDC, is a Georgia economic development organization funded by the state legislature and managed under the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute.
ATDC is the oldest technology business accelerator in the U.S., and its graduating companies have raised over $3 billion in venture capital.
The BraseltonTech workshops are free and open to the public. Space, however, is limited. For more information or to register, visit www.BraseltonTec.com.
Keep Jackson County Beautiful to host Spring into Recycling event
Keep Jackson County Beautiful will host its Spring into Recycling event on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Donation items include used clothes, eyeglasses, hearing aids and camping equipment.
Recyclable items include cardboard, clean plastic bags (no Ziplocks), aluminum cans, E-waste and household hazardous waste.
Limited quantities items include: Paint (five gallons for free, $2 for each additional gallon); fluorescent lights (six free, $2 for each additional bulb/rod); document shredding (limit two boxes); and tires (six free, $6 for each additional car tire and $10 for each additional truck tire). Tires should be taken to 100 Landfill Rd., Jefferson.
The Drug Take-Back Program will also be held in partnership with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office during this time. No sharps/liquids are allowed.
All proceeds raised from donations and additional items benefit Jackson County Beautiful programs.
Cash and checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to Keep Jackson County Beautiful.
This event is held rain-or-shine.
It will be held at the Jackson County Ag Facility, located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
For more information, visit www.jacksoncountygov.com/409/Keep-Jackson-County-Beautiful or call 706-367-1832.
Adventure Bags plans first annual gala
Adventure Bags plans its first annual gala on Saturday, April 15. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at The Venue at Friendship Springs.
There will be a cash bar, dinner, awards, a silent action and entertainment by The Brian Wiltsey Trio. Attire is black-tie optional.
Adventure Bags, based in Winder, is a non-profit organization focused on helping area children and children across the state who are experiencing times of crisis.
For tickets and sponsorships, visit https://givebutter.com/a9J6wu
The Venue at Friendship Springs is located at 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd., Flowery Branch.
Commerce Fire Dept. annual Chicken-Q coming up April 22
Commerce’s Fire Department plans its annual Chicken-Q on Saturday, April 22. Plate pick-up will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire department.
Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased from any Commerce firefighter. To get a ticket, you can call the fire station at 706-335-5073 (daytime), or 706-335-2190 (nighttime) or visit the fire station or city hall during daytime hours.
“We appreciate the support the community has given us over the years,” CFD leaders said. “A large portion of our profits will be used to purchase smoke detectors and public safety information.”
Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival set for April 21-23
The spring Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is scheduled for April 21-23 in downtown Braselton on Harrison St.
The event will feature over 350 vendors (including 12 food vendors), live music and drink tents.
Admission, parking and shuttle are free.
For more information, visit www.vintagemarkets.net or call 706-824-7204.
MCHS Class of '73 reunion planned
The Madison County High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. at the Shakerag Clubhouse in Hull.
Tickets are $20 per person and include dinner and dessert. The attire is casual dress. The event is BYOB.
RSVP with the number of attendees by April 7. Make payment to MCHS Class of 73, 2826 Neese Commerce Rd., Commerce, GA 30530. You can also email class1973mchs@gmail.com.
The Shakerag Clubhouse is located at 3898 Neese Commerce Rd., Hull.
Hoschton Farmers Market Preview Day ahead April 29
The Hoschton Farmers Market Preview Day is scheduled for April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 115 Towne Center Pkwy.
This event will provide a sneak preview of the 2023 market, including face painting, live music and a bounce slide.
The market will run from June to September.
Athens Area Master Gardeners hosting daffodils and bulbs sale
Athens Area Master Gardeners Association is hosting its 2023 Sensational Daffodils and Other Flowering Bulbs Sale.
View this year’s selections at tinyurl.com/aamga2023bulbsale. Select Order Form at the end of Selections, print and mail the Order Form with your check, by May 1. Bulbs will arrive in October at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office (275 Cleveland Road, Bogart GA 30622).
When your order is ready, you will receive an email with pick up instructions. Bulbs must be picked up at the ACC Extension Office during designated days and times. They cannot be shipped. You may designate a friend or relative to pick up your bulbs.
Orders are by check only and must be received by May 1.
Nicholson Daisy Festival coming up May 5-6
Nicholson’s Daisy Festival will be held May 5-6. The festival will be open on Friday, May 5, from 4-9 p.m. and on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The annual event features a parade, food, crafts, entertainment, an auction, cakewalks, games and more.
The event will be held at East Jackson Park, located at 225 Lakeview Dr.
For more information, visit the City of Nicholson GA Facebook page.
Braselton Farmers Market continues
The Braselton Farmers Market will continue with monthly markets until May 5 when it shifts to weekly markets. Weekly markets run through September.
Monthly markets will resume in October. There is no December market.
Each market starts at 4 p.m. The market is moving to the Braselton Town Green, adjacent to its previous location on Davis St., to allow for more space.
Annual 'Toast to Braselton' set for May 4
The Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will host its annual Toast to Braselton fundraiser on May 4 from 6-9 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center.
This year’s Cinco de Mayo themed-event — “Un Noche en Braselton” — includes a buffet dinner, wine and beer, entertainment, silent auction and live auction. The DDA seeks sponsorships for the event.
“It is through these sponsorships that our program is able to continue giving back to the community and offer economic development opportunities and support to downtown Braselton businesses,” organizers said.
For more information or donate, contact Jessica Payne at jpayne@braselton.net or 706-654-5552.
