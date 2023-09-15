Using children's computer

Mackenzie Brown uses a children's computer at the Nicholson library.

The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson announces a number of opportunities for patrons who have a library card.

"Explore Georgia with the community passes available with your PINES library card," library leaders said. "We offer a variety of passes including: Georgia State Park and Historic Sites entry and parking pass, the Michael C. Carlos Museum pass, the Atlanta Center History pass, the Alliance Theater, the Atlanta Puppetry Arts Center, Atlanta Zoo, Go Fish Georgia, and much more. Stop by today and check out these great resources."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.