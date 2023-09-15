The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson announces a number of opportunities for patrons who have a library card.
"Explore Georgia with the community passes available with your PINES library card," library leaders said. "We offer a variety of passes including: Georgia State Park and Historic Sites entry and parking pass, the Michael C. Carlos Museum pass, the Atlanta Center History pass, the Alliance Theater, the Atlanta Puppetry Arts Center, Atlanta Zoo, Go Fish Georgia, and much more. Stop by today and check out these great resources."
In other Nicholson library news:
- Thursday, October 5, the library is having free play time. Children and their caregivers are invited to stop by the library from 10 a.m. to noon to enjoy coloring, play areas, books and more.
- The Harold S. Swindle Public Library will host the animal encounter program presented by Sandy Creek Nature Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. This program is free and open to children of all ages with a parent/caregiver.
- Nicholson will host Movies in the Park featuring Tim Burton’s "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in the Nicholson City Park on Saturday, October 14. Costumes are encouraged and the movie begins at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available to purchase.
- The library's annual Boo Fest will be held Thursday, Oct. 19, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be games, crafts, treat bags (thanks Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue) and a magic show. This event is free and open to all ages with a caregiver. Costumes are encouraged.
- Hidden Gems Book Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 1:30 p.m. The club is free and open to ages 16 and older. Stop by and pick up a copy today free with your PINES card at the circulation desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.