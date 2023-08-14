A community rally for mental health will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Jackson County Ag Facility. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a free breakfast.
“Come learn about ways you can help address mental illness in our community,” organizers said.
Citizens from Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties are invited to attend.
Attendees can enter the on-site raffle for a chance to win tickets to a private suite at the Sunday, Sept. 24, Gwinnett Stripers baseball game donated by SK battery America. The prize includes 20 tickets to the game, four parking passes, a beer keg for adults 21 and over and access to a covered outdoor viewing gallery connected to a private air-conditioned indoor suite with a TV and lounge area.
Tickets are $1 each (or 25 tickets for $20).
The Jackson County Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
