Conductor Jim Baughman will share his passion for railroading at a special program at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson on Tuesday, April 4, at 10:30 a.m. In addition to educating attendees about the history of the railroad, he will also bring his railroad memorabilia collection. The program is free and open to all ages with a parent or guardian.
- Stop by the Nicholson library booth at the Daisy Festival. The Daisy Festival is held Friday evening, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. The fun begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with the annual parade and continues in the Nicholson City Park. Enjoy cakewalks, crafts, food, games, music and more. The library booth will be set up on Saturday, May 6. All money raised from the cakewalks goes to the Friends of the Nicholson Public Library. It will help pay for the 2023 Summer Reading Program.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m. Stop by the circulation desk for your copy. Ages 16 and older are welcome.
