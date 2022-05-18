Crawford Long Museum will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2022 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, and end on Saturday, September 3. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums nationwide.
“Our museum is proud to be a part of the national Blue Star Museums’ appreciation program to thank our military families for their service and share with them America’s cultural treasures,” stated Vicki Starnes, museum director.
“Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again, the Crawford Long Museum is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We are grateful to the Crawford Long Museum for their leadership in strengthening community through their participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer.”
Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses and more, and hail from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcomed to register throughout the summer.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1172 ID card, or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
For more information about the Crawford Long Museum visit www.crawfordlong.org.
