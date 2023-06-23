Nathan and Morgan of the Crescent Circus recently presented a magic and circus arts program at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.
"The room rang with laughter as the audience enjoyed Nathan’s unique brand of magic and comedy," library leaders said. "They were amazed by Morgan’s skill with the hoops and balancing act. Thank you to everyone who came to the program."
- The library will host a patriotic sensory bottles craft program on Tuesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. The program is free and open to ages 3 and older with a caregiver.
- The City of Nicholson’s Independence Celebration is Saturday, July 1, from 3-9:30 p.m. The library will be raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog quilt. The tickets are $1 each and the drawing will be on July 1. The quilt was made by the “Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support the Summer Reading Program.
- The library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4
