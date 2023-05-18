Due to the research efforts of Jennifer Burch, Archivist at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse, a previously unknown direct descendant of Dr. Crawford W. Long has been discovered.
Vicki Starnes, Director of the Crawford W. Long Museum recently traveled to Knoxville, Tenn., to meet with Edward Crawford Long, IV, and his wife, Myra.
“The museum is delighted after all these years to make contact with Dr. Long’s great, great, great-grandson, Edward C. (Ted) Long," Starnes said. "Thanks to Jennifer’s detective work in locating their contact information, I was able to arrange a meeting with them and share the ancestry chart which Jennifer compiled.”
Almost 30 years ago, Dr. Long’s gold pocket watch and an oil portrait of Long, painted by his daughter, were placed on long-term loan to the museum. Using the new information, Starnes successfully compiled the paperwork that connected the watch and portrait to Ted Long’s family. At the Knoxville meeting, Long signed a Deed of Gift Accession form, officially donating these items to the permanent collection at the museum.
Starnes accepted the donation from Ted and Myra Long on behalf of the museum. For more information, visit www.crawfordlong.org.
