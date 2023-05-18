Due to the research efforts of Jennifer Burch, Archivist at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse, a previously unknown direct descendant of Dr. Crawford W. Long has been discovered.

Vicki Starnes, Director of the Crawford W. Long Museum recently traveled to Knoxville, Tenn., to meet with Edward Crawford Long, IV, and his wife, Myra.

