Jefferson Woman's Club members heard a presentation at their December meeting by Dirt Road Doggies Rescue representatives, Michael Osterberger, Keree McIntyre and Barbara Rogers.
Dirt Road Doggies Rescue is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization that fosters dogs.
Club members learned about the progress on their adoption facility, which will have capacity for 50-60 dogs. The facility is nearing completion. Club members also got to pet two pips, Mackey and Peanut.
In preparation for adoption, each dog is fully vetted, altered (spayed/neutered) and microchipped.
