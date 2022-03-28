Don and Jan Elrod recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The Elrod's married in 1972.
Don is the retired Jackson County Tax Commissioner and Jan worked for Porter Truss and Porter Insulation.
They are the proud parents of Amy Phillips and Jim Elrod. They have five granddaughters, two grandsons and one great-grandson.
A surprise party of approximately 65 friends and family gathered at the Jefferson Clubhouse to honor the couple. Delicious food prepared by daughter Amy was enjoyed by the guests.
