A special drive-thru event is planned for Sunday, Dec. 6 to celebrate the 100th birthday of Jefferson's Dorothy Hayes Craven.
Galilee Christian Church will host the drive-thru at its back portico from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Those who want to wish Mrs. Craven a happy birthday are asked to not bring any gifts, but that a birthday card would be welcomed.
Galilee is located at 2191 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
The entrance will be at the old church and will be marked with balloons.
