The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association hosted the annual Ed Tolbert Memorial County Livestock Show on February 9-10. Jackson County students showed their breeding ewes, breeding does and hogs on Thursday and heifers and steers on Friday.

"What a show it was," organizers said. "The quality of the animals and the sportsmanship of the young men and women were incredible and truly indicative of Jackson County caliber. As per the usual, the show was a huge hit and confirmation that the show is all about the students."

