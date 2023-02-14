The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association hosted the annual Ed Tolbert Memorial County Livestock Show on February 9-10. Jackson County students showed their breeding ewes, breeding does and hogs on Thursday and heifers and steers on Friday.
"What a show it was," organizers said. "The quality of the animals and the sportsmanship of the young men and women were incredible and truly indicative of Jackson County caliber. As per the usual, the show was a huge hit and confirmation that the show is all about the students."
Organizers said the Ed Tolbert Memorial County Livestock Show 2023 was a success on all fronts.
"Attendance, support, fundraising efforts, and the excellence and hard work exhibited by the students were all outstanding. The efforts and diligence of families, Ag teachers, county agents, and local support groups (like the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association) to work with and for the students was obvious from start to finish," according to a news release.
"As always, the heart of the show was to help Jackson County students to grow and mature into responsible young adults. It just so happens that these students, and the adults that help mold and shape them are doing so within the realm of the livestock show circuit. What a wonderful opportunity it is to positively impact the lives of students within the agricultural community."
