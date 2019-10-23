The East Jackson Comprehensive High School Master Chorus spent fall break performing in Washington, D.C., at the National Cathedral, where many historic events have taken place, including the funeral for president Ronald Reagan and where world leaders have gathered to pray.
The students also performed at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.
"Our students' performances were outstanding,” choral director Todd Chandler states.” “I was moved to tears on more than one occasion. As I listened and watched them perform, I couldn't help but think of the sacrifices each one of them had to make. The performance expectations from both the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and the Washington Cathedral were very high, and our students nailed it! So much has happened in the past year, and to think that our students, parents, teachers, administration and the community made this happen is very humbling. This is a very, very special group of students, and I can't say enough great things about them and our school."
Chandler added that the students took the lead and began working on the music last year after his son was in a car accident.
"My plan was to start teaching the music last school year, but unfortunately my son, Colin, was in a terrible car accident,” he said. “The students, along with parental support, learned most of the music on their own. We had six weeks to prepare to sing at the two most prestigious cathedrals in the states, and our students did what they had to do to make it happen. I am so very fortunate to be able to work with them every day."
The students have already been invited to other performances.
"Because of their wonderful performances, we have received other invitations to perform nationally and internationally,” Chandler said. “If everything goes as planned, we'll perform Beethoven's Mass in C with a professional orchestra in Vienna as the city celebrates its 250th birthday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.